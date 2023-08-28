Aug 28 – Producing Value – 1 Cor 13:1

13 If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal.

Many have commented that this chapter almost seems out of place when Paul is talking about the gifts of the Spirit. The reality is that all gifts and fruit have their foundation in love. Paul would say at the end of this chapter that the greatest of all virtues is love. Paul in this verse reveals two things. First he tells that tongues is a gift that is both natural and supernatural in origin. The person who speaks in tongues could be talking in one of the more than 6000 languages spoken on earth or they could be speaking the language of angels. Secondly, if one does not operate in the agape love of God, they are producing nothing of real value. Imagine going through love and finding out all you have produced and done is of no value because you did think, talk, or act in love. Sobering thought.