Aug 29 – Love is the Measure – 1 Cor 13:2

2 If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing.

Paul continues with the thought that he may have the gift of prophecy. This was a highly prize and valuable gift that was sought by the Corinthians and used as a standard in the church as reaching a spiritual level bordering on elitism. You could fathom mysteries, enigmas, wise sayings and the mysteries of the universe which was taught in the schools of leaning in Corinth. You can all knowledge which was sought after by the ancient or modern world. You could be a scholar, teachers, philosopher, and wise man.

You could have faith that could move mountains. You could be the greatest and most powerful preacher, teacher, pastor, evangelist, and apostle but if you do not have love operational and exhibit in your life. You are nothing. Your value as a Christian is measure by the love that you display and show. Jesus said people will know that we are His disciples by the way we love one another.