Aug 30 – Do no harm – Psalm 105:14-15

The Lord has a message in these verses to those that would try to harm or oppress the Lord’s people.

God offers full protection to His people. He will fight on behalf of His people. He does allow anyone to

Oppress His people. He will even rebuke the greatest and most powerful leaders, He humbled

Nebuchadnezzer. He had an angel come and destroy 185,000 Assyrian soldiers. No one to attack the

Lord’s anointed or do His prophets harm. These attacks will have eternal reprecussions. David was

aware of this and that is why He refused to kill or harm Saul when he had the chance. It is the Lord’s

place for vengeance not ours. God will deal with any leader who is wrong. It is not our job to right

every wrong. In fact when a person comes to Jesus Christ we give up that right. We let the Lord fight

all our battles. There is an adage that says, “fight all your battles on your knees and you will win.” Great

thought. So today remember the Lord is your protection and help. He has angels camping around you

today. You are never alone and always protected.