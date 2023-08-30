Aug 30 – No Love – 1 Cor 13:3

3 If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.

Paul then says that you may give all you possess to the poor. You can do all the right things in all the right way. You may give your body to hardship. You may suffer much for the sake of the gospel and the Lord. You could give up your body for the furtherance of science and mankind. These are all noble and powerful acts but without love they are hollow and of little value. Imagine going through life and producing, receiving and being of little value. That will be the sum total of many lives. They did for themselves and not God. They did it for their glory and not God’s. The motive and aim of everything we do must be with the motivation of love. Otherwise, it is wood, hay and stubble.