August 1 – All are One – 1 Cor 11:33

33 So then, my brothers and sisters, when you gather to eat, you should all eat together.

What was common in Paul’s day was to have a dinner or luncheon after every service. This is practiced for example in the Japanese church. This is to build fellowship and helps in cultures that are generally hostile to Christianity. Often in environments like this it helps strengthen and encourages believers. This was common among the early church because through out the Roman history there were purges and persecution a plenty. Eating together brings closeness and creates lifelong friendships. It was also a practice of the early church to have a meal than have communion. This was design to combined both the natural and supernatural element of the church to create unity and community. In the context of fellowship, you are building each other up and creating a time where class, social structure, race, creed, color and language are erased and all that remains is brothers and sisters in Christ.