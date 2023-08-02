August 2 – More to Come – 1 Cor 11:34

34 Anyone who is hungry should eat something at home, so that when you meet together it may not result in judgment. And when I come I will give further directions.

Paul closes this section before moving onto the next issue by stating three things. When you gather and if you are looking for the church to supply a free meal it would be best if you eat at home. The purpose of meeting together is to meet with the Lord and each other. Church is a time for worship, prayer, and the preaching of the Word. It is a time for communing with God. He is the primary purpose of why we gather. Meals are secondary. Proper view of communion, church, and its purpose means that God will not and does not have to judge the church. It prevents lost love or lukewarmness. Paul then closes this section that when he comes, he will have further instruction and thoughts on this matter. In other words, more to come. Paul is promising two things here. He is coming again to the church and that he has much more to say about this matter and other things