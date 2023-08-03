August 4 – Mute – 1 Cor 12:2

2 You know that when you were pagans, somehow or other you were influenced and led astray to mute idols.

Paul tells his audience and readers that when they were pagans, unbelievers and lost they were led astray. Paul was reminding them about their past. They were influenced through the world, the flesh, and the devil. The pantheon of myths and deities that were part of everyday life influenced and led they astray. They were of the world, led by the world and destine for all who are of the world to go. The idols were the created in the imagination of man, but they had a demonic origin. Isaiah points out as does Paul that these idols are physical representations of the demons who crave worship. Greek myths and stories are very human in their take. The gods of the Greeks and Romans are glorified super beings with all the faults and failures of humans. Demons play on our frailties and exploit them for their own purposes. The thing Paul wanted to get across was they were stone, metal or wood that cannot think, speak, or reason.