It is the beginning of the week and here is a fantastic thought. In

1 Corinthians 10:

13 No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it. In this verse we learn that no matter what you face you are not alone that God will always give you help and a means of escape. You will overcome and be victorious when you apply this verse. So be that victor today in Christ.