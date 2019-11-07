In Ephesians 3:3, Paul writes,that is, the mystery made known to me by revelation, as I have already written briefly. Paul brings to us a mystery. We all like a who done it. While Paul is shortly going to reveal a mystery to us. Now each moment of the day is a time for us to do the will and purpose of God. we never know what is coming next and that is why we must trust the Lord. Life being this way can be exciting and scary but the secret is trusting the Lord. So today moment by moment trust the Lord and you will life a life of adventure and mystery