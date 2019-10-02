Today is Wednesday and this is your thought. Jesus said in John 10;10 that He came to give you abundant life. Jesus has so many great promises and benefits that He wishes to release into your life. The avenue in which these are released is prayer. When you pray you establish a divine connection. It also bring you closer to the Lord. So today pray and see God do great things. Pray and released divine victory in your life. So pray and receive. The best is yet to come.