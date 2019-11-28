Abundant Life

It is Thursday and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 3:16, Paul States, I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, So right now you can have strength, glorious riches and power inside all because of Christ. That means you have everything you need to live a productive and wonderful life. So today live in that reality and share this others. Other need what you have and be that blessing you were meant to be.