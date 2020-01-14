Jan 14 – Alpha and Omega – Rev 1:8

Vs 8 – Then the Lord says three things about Himself. He is the Alpha and Omega. This is of course the beginning and end of the Greek Alphabet. All things begin and end with Him. He is the creator and sustainer of all things. This is what and who the Lord says He is. The testimony of the Lord is true and cannot be disputed. Secondly, He is the one who is, who was and is to come. This is a description od the eternal nature and character of God. He is the past, present and future. Thirdly, He is the almighty. No one is and no one possesses His power, authority, might or dominion. These are simple declaration of who He is.