Jesus said in Matt 7:7, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: What a great promise and what a great opportunity. So today ask and you will receive. Make your time of prayer today a time of divine help and guidance. Let the Lord minister in your life His victory.
