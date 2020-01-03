Jesus said in John 10:28, “and I give eternal life to them, and they will never perish; and no one will snatch them out of My hand.” What a great promise. You have assurance this morning of the keeping power of Christ. So through out this day. Go with the assurance and confidence that no matter where you are God is with you,. You are in his hand.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.