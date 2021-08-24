Aug 24 – Vignettes on Prayer

Jesus is quoted in John 8:32 about who the Son sets free is free indeed. I cannot stress the importance of freedom today. Paul wrote where the Spirit of the Lord there is freedom. Prayer is one of the avenue in which this is attained the following prayer and declaration enables this to happen. — I now sincerely receive Jesus Christ as my deliverance from Satan and take my position with Him in the heavenlies, asking the Holy Spirit to apply to me the work of the ascension. In His Name I submit myself to God and stand against all of Satan’s influence and subtlety. In cooperation with and dependence upon God, I obey the command to “resist the devil” (Eph 1:20- 23; 2:5; 4:27; 6:10-18; Col 1:13; Ja 4:7; I Pe 3:22; 5:89). — I now sincerely receive the Holy Spirit as my anointing for every aspect of life and service for today. I fully open my life to Him to fill me afresh in obedience to the command to “be filled with the Holy Spirit” (Eph 5:18; Jn 7:37-39; 14:16,17; 15:26,27; 16:7-15; Ac 1:8). So be filled today and be free.