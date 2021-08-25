Aug 25 – Vignettes on Prayer

What a great scripture is James 4:7, where James says that when we submit ourselves to God and resist the devil, he will flee from us. This following prayer and declaration is a direct attack on the devil. Heavenly Father, I bow in worship and praise before you. I cover myself with the blood of the Lord Jesus Christ as my protection during this time of prayer. I surrender myself completely and unreservedly in every area of my life to you Lord. I do take a stand against all the workings of Satan that would hinder me in this time of prayer, and I address myself only to the true and living God and refuse any involvement of Satan in my prayer. Satan, I command you, in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, to leave my presence with all your demons, and I bring the blood of the Lord Jesus Christ between us. Today Lord I build a hedge of protection around myself, family, church and community. I will be free in Christ. You have resisted the enemy and we know he has fled.