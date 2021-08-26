Aug 26 – Vignettes on Prayer

Each prayer time is an opportunity to connect with God. It is a time of adoration, communion and worship. Never waste a single moment in prayer. You have precious little time daily. Never waste a single moment. There was a T.V. network that said it was a time well wasted. Prayer is never wasted it is the most well time period you will ever have daily. The follow prayer makes this fact true. Heavenly Father, I worship you, and I give you praise. I recognize that you are worthy to receive all glory and honor and praise. I renew my allegiance to you and pray that the blessed Holy Spirit would enable me in this time of prayer. I want to honor you and bring you glory throughout this precious time in Jesus name. This is a great way to open your prayer time and give it focus.