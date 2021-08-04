Aug 4 – Vignettes on Prayer

This next prayer is one of my favorites. David has committed sin with Bathsheba and he was found out. Listen to the sincerity of his heart and the cry he makes before God. Psalm 51:1-7, “Have mercy on me, O God, according to your unfailing love; according to your great compassion blot out my transgressions. 2 Wash away all my iniquity and cleanse me from my sin. 3 For I know my transgressions, and my sin is always before me. 4 Against you, you only, have I sinned and done what is evil in your sight; so you are right in your verdict and justified when you judge. 5 Surely I was sinful at birth, sinful from the time my mother conceived me. 6 Yet you desired faithfulness even in the womb;

you taught me wisdom in that secret place. 7 Cleanse me with hyssop, and I will be clean; wash me, and I will be whiter than snow. I know I have felt like David many times and have prayed this prayer. It is clear, concise and precise. The cry of a person who truly wants God to restore them.