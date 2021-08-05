Aug 5 – Vignettes on Prayer

This is the first of two prayers found in the Book of Ephesians. Paul gives us a glimpse into his heart while he was in prison at Rome. In Ephesians 1:16-23, “I have not stopped giving thanks for you, remembering you in my prayers. 17 I keep asking that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the glorious Father, may give you the Spirit[a] of wisdom and revelation, so that you may know him better. 18 I pray that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in his holy people, 19 and his incomparably great power for us who believe. That power is the same as the mighty strength 20 he exerted when he raised Christ from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms, 21 far above all rule and authority, power and dominion, and every name that is invoked, not only in the present age but also in the one to come. 22 And God placed all things under his feet and appointed him to be head over everything for the church, 23 which is his body, the fullness of him who fills everything in every way. “ This is actually a prayer that I read in my scripted prayers. I love what it says and how Paul clearly presents his heart. You insert your name and you will feel it in your heart as well.