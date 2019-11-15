It is the weekend and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 3:8, Paul states, Although I am less than the least of all the Lord’s people, this grace was given me: to preach to the Gentiles the boundless riches of Christ, Paul made this statement to remind himself and us that humility is the main ingredient to be successful. Jesus said, if you want to be great in God’s kingdom learn to be the servant of all. Remember your life is to help others. So today be a blessing and help others and in that way you shall be blessed and be a blessing.