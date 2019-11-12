It is Tuesday and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 3:5, Paul says, which was not made known to people in other generations as it has now been revealed by the Spirit to God’s holy apostles and prophets.” ..So what we have today in the Bible has been talk about before but now we have a clear view. It is so great to know the Word of God has everything we need to live an abundant and eternal life. So today comb the pages of the Bible and find out God’s will for your life. Be all you can be for the Lord today.