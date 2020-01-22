Beat the Destroyer

In Psalm 17:4, David says, Concerning the works of men, by the word of thy lips I have kept me from the paths of the destroyer. David knew the hearts of men and he knew what the destroyer could do. So he exhorts his readers to keep the word of God in their heart. Jesus defeated the devil in the wilderness by the word of God. we must do the same. So today read, learn and apply the Word of God and you will be able to defeat the devil every time.