Being right or wrong

Feb 27 – Being wrong when you think you are right – Rev 3:9

Vs 9 – Jesus then has a warning to the Jewish people in that community. They are actually followers of satan. They think they are doing right but they are actually following the instructions of satan. What a terrible place to be. Thinking you are doing right and yet actually be doing wrong. Think you are doing God’s will and in fact doing satan’s. Jesus says that these people will actually fall at our feet and will acknowledge that Jesus loves us. The very thing they have been fighting against they will end up doing. What a terrible indictment for the enemy of God to find out they will have to acknowledge before all that Jesus is Lord and that He loves His church. One day the Lord will right all wrong. You will win in the end so do not lose heart in the dark times.