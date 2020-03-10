Jesus said in John 14:13-14, 13 And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. 14 You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it. These are great promises to stand on today. Ask and you shall receive. So today ask and see the Lord glorified and exalted through your prayers.
