Dec 10 – Blessed are the people – Psalm 144:15

This has been a great psalm because it speaks of God’s provision and blessing. When a nation follows God it has the blessing of God. My own nation is a perfect example. Our last Prime Minister was a godly man and we saw our dollar at par with the USA. When the banking crisis happen in 2007, Canada stood strong as an example for the world. In recent days because we elected an ungodly leader and our nation has become the laughing stock of the world. Our dollar has been a downward spiral we have allowed doctor assisted suicide, drug legalization and many other ungodly things.

When the Lord is honored so is the nation. David says that when we honor the Lord the people will find his blessing is true and they will be happy especially when they are people of the Lord. The strongest nation in the middle east is Israel today. It is far from perfect but it is the only stable democracy in the middle east. It is prosperous, powerful and free. Most of all it has the blessing of God on it. Imagine 9 million people have over 200 million neighbors afraid to go to war with them. Israel has defeated every foe they have faced and in the pursuit of peace given back territory they won with no guarantee of peace. God will bless a people whose God is the Lord.