In Eph 2:11, Paul states, Therefore, remember that formerly you who are Gentiles by birth and called “uncircumcised” by those who call themselves “the circumcision” (which is done in the body by human hands. Paul says we were not a covenant person but now we are and that happened through Jesus Christ. You are now a child of God with all the benefits. So today receive and walk in all God has for you. Live your destiny and be a blessing to all who are in your world.