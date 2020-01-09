Paul writes in Rom 1:8, our heart,”[a] that is, the message concerning faith that we proclaim: What a wonderful privilege to tell others about Jesus Christ. We do it through our testimony and our lives. So tell someone so they in turn can learn and receive the eternal and abundant life we have. It is the greatest blessing we can share today.
