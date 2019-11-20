Born to be different

It is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 3:11, Paul states, according to his eternal purpose that he accomplished in Christ Jesus our Lord. This means God has a purpose for your life. Your life has meaning. So don’t throw that away but choosing to be normal or like everyone else. In the pages of the Bible you will find this purpose. So read it today and discover who you are and what you can do and then do it. Being normal is so boring.