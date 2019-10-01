Breaking Chains

It is Tuesday and here is your thought to ponder. Paul states in Eph 2:1, As for you, you were dead in your transgressions and sins, That means at one time we were away from Jesus Christ. There was a wall between us and Him but because of Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection. We are now friends and citizens of heaven. Grace was the means in which this happen. God’s love was given to us. So today take time to thank the Lord for what He has done and also live in the victory of that reality.