Call to write

Jan 10 – Called to Write – Rev 1:4

Vs 4 – John was called to write to the seven churches in Asia Minor or modern day Turkey. John addresses each one of these churches I chapter 2 and 3. For the moment he wants them to know that two virtues are being released to them. Grace which is unmerited favour and peace with is absence of personal warfare or conflict to be given to them. These along with truth, righteousness and love were often common greetings given by the writers of the New Testament.

Grace and peace were being released by the one who is, and was and who is the come. The eternal one, the one who has always existed and will always exist. He has no beginning and no end. This is obviously is the Jesus . Here we are introduced to the seven spirits who are before His throne. There are two thoughts here. The “Sevenfold Ministry of the Spirit” interpretation holds that the seven Spirits refer to Book of Isaiah 11:2. In this interpretation, “The “seven Spirits” represent the sevenfold ministry of the Spirit as depicted in Isaiah 11:2.” As it is written in the Holy Bible in the Book of Isaiah, 2 And the Spirit of the LORD shall rest upon him, the Spirit of wisdom and understanding, the Spirit of counsel and might, the Spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the LORD; Isaiah 11:2 (KJV). Including the Spirit of the Lord, and the Spirits of wisdom, of understanding, of counsel, of might, of knowledge and of fear of the LORD, here are represented the seven Spirits, which are before the throne of God. The reference to the lamb in Revelation 5:6 relates it to the Seven Spirits which first appear in Revelation 1:4 and are associated with Jesus who holds them along with seven stars. The second is in the New Testament, the term “Dynamis” (translated as Virtues) suggests a class of exalted spiritual beings; the same perhaps parallel to the “chief Princes” (Sar rishown) in the Old Testament, of which Michael is stated to be one (Daniel 10:13).[6]

Note: the word “Dynamis” means something closer to ‘strength’, ‘power’ or ‘ability’ not ‘virtues’, as examinations of a Greek lexicon or concordance would reveal. “Dynamis” is used by Paul to refer to spiritual beings in Romans 8:38, Eph 1:21, 3:10, 6:12, Col 1:16, 2:10 & 15. “Powers and principalities” can apply to both angelic and demonic beings, more often in the New Testament to demonic beings.

Sevenfold may also be connected with the Biblical understanding of the number 7 representing perfection. The “Seven Fold Spirit of God” could be the “perfect” Spirit of God, the Holy Spirit.