Good morning in Eph 3:6, Paul states, This mystery is that the Gentiles are fellow heirs, members of the same body, and partakers of the promise in Christ Jesus through the gospel. That means God has made a mystery known to us. What a great thing to do and what a blessing. All mankind are now privilege to the blessings and benefits of God. Today receive and release the blessings of God in your world. Receive them for yourself and then give them to others. Be a channel of blessing today.