It is the weekend and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 1:4 it states, For he chose us in him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in his sight. In love. God loves you and this is such a great thought. His love gives you all the benefits of heaven. It is also through His love that we touch our world today. So today be a blessing of love to your world by walking in love.