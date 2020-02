Hosea wrote in Hos 14:2, Take words with you

and return to the Lord.

Say to him:

“Forgive all our sins

and receive us graciously,

that we may offer the fruit of our lips. Confession is a wonderful way to stay clean and righteous before the Lord. When you ask for forgiveness the Lord graciously grants it. So today keep short accounts with the Lord. This way you lead a righteous life and walk in a proper manner before God and man.