Cut Throught

Sept 5 – Cut Through – Psalm 107:15-18

Psalm 107 contains 17 promises. It is rich with one theme, God’s unfailing love. The love of God

Is so powerful. Nothing can separate us from it. It flows from the heart of God to us. It was His love

That moved Him to bring us redemption while we were yet sinners Christ died for us. The Lord does

wonderful deeds because of His unfailing love. He sets the captive free. No matter what you are facing

God can set you free even if it is something of your own making.

The psalmist states that the Lord breaks the gates of bronze and cuts through the bars of Iron. These

Are great phrases. You can pray them every day in your prayer time. Say, “Lord today in your name cut

Break the gates of bronze and cut through the bars of iron and set me free.” Amen. The promise is that

He will. No weapon form against you will prosper and remember with God for you, who can be against

You.