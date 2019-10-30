It is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder. Paul states in Eph 2:20, “built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, with Christ Jesus himself as the chief cornerstone.” Ephesians 2:20, NLT: “Together, we are his house, built on the foundation of the apostles and the prophets. And the cornerstone is Christ Jesus himself.” Did you know that you are the temple of the Holy Spirit. God lives in you if you have given your life to Jesus Christ. This is a great thought. To know that you belong to God. You have all of heaven working on your behalf. You are not alone. So today live a life of purpose and destiny. Love those in your world and show them Christ. It is will be the best thing you ever did.