It is Thursday and your thought for today is found in Eph 1:20, where Paul states he exerted when he raised Christ from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms, Jesus right now is in the heavenly realms working on our behalf. We have divine help whenever we need it. You might say your answer is only a prayer away. So today remember wherever you are you are not alone. You have divine assistance.
