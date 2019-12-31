In John 6:37 Jesus said, All those the Father gives me will come to me, and whoever comes to me I will never drive away. This is so wonderful. You are connected with the Lord. You have confidence that He is with you always. So no matter what you face today divine help is there. You also have the assurance of his continued help moment by moment to rest in this today.
