Ezra states in Ps 119:107, I have suffered much;
preserve my life, Lord, according to your word. He makes it clear that we have problems but the promise is that God will help us and preserve our lives. We have divine help whenever we need it. So today, give your life to the Lord and let Him direct you and help you today. What a great promise.
