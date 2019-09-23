It is Monday and here is your thought for today. Paul states in Eph 1:18, I pray that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in his holy people, Two quick thoughts. First that you would have your eyes opened. God wants you to see what He sees and know what he knows and you can. Secondly, that you would know what He has in store for you. What a great promise that you will be able to see and know. Today you have divine help and resources available to you. They all come through prayer. So today pray and receive divine help and resources.