East from West

This is one of the most wonderful and powerful verses in the Bible. It is a promise without

Comparison. David says that as far as the east is from the west. Now this is not a round line but a

straight line. It is an infinite line. God takes our sins, iniquities and transgressions and removes them

from us. He will never bring them up again. When we confess our sins He is faithful and just to

forgive our sins. What a great promise. What a wonderful savior and God. This should make you shout

for joy. You should clap your hands and dance before the Lord. You sins are forgiven. You have been

redeemed. The Lord will never exploit, or mention your sins again. They are in His sea of forgetfulness.

So today remember if your sins are exposed to you it is either you or the devil who brings it up. God

Looks at your through rose colored glasses. He looks at you through the blood of Jesus Christ. Though

Your sins be as scarlet they will be white as snow. You are forgiven and release. Live in that reality

Today.