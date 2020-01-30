Encourager

Solomon says in Prob 18:4, The words of a man’s mouth are as deep waters, and the wellspring of wisdom as a flowing brook. When a person’s tongue belong to God it can be wise and encouraging. So today submit you tongue to the Lord and make a decision to encourage and help others. God will help you be wise and discerning. Be his voice of healing today in your world.
