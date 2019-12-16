Dec 16 – Everlasting Kingdom – Psalm 145:13

David tells us today that the Kingdom of God is an everlasting Kingdom. It will not end. What a great promise. When you come into God’s kingdom it is going to last forever. John 3:16, says that whoever believes in Christ will have everlasting life. A life that will have no end. We will have an incorruptible and immortal body. We will be the presence of a loving God forever. As the old song says, “what a glorious day that will be when with Jesus Christ we will be.”

God’s dominion is from generation to generation. From the first moment the Lord made the heavens and the earth. He has had dominion. His authority, power and might go from one generation to the next. The Bible tells us the love of the Lord is for a 1000 generations. His dominion is and will be forever. There is no one like our God. Today the same love the Lord showed you will be there tomorrow and forever. His faithfulness, compassion and grace will be there and it has no end and is limitless. What a great promise and truth