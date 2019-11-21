Paul writes in Eph 3:12, “in whom we have boldness and access with confidence through our faith in him.” This amazing, you can confidence in faith. Today you can see God do amazing in and thorough your life. He wants to meet all your needs and give you purpose and direction for your life. So moment by moment today walk in faith and confidence and be a blessing and receive his blessings.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.