In Deut 30:14 it says, No, the word is very near you; it is in your mouth and in your heart so you may obey it. Having the word in these places means that we have an opportunity to release the power and presence of God. These two things will keep us through any thing. So today let the word become an active part of your life. It will give your freedom and victory.
