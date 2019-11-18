It is Monday and here is your thought. In Eph 3:9, Paul says, And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ. What a great promise that we have a friendship with God. There is a song that God calls us a friend of God. That means as a friend we can come to Him with anything and He will do everything to help us. Today you have divine help and friendship. So do not fear or be concerned. God has your back. What a great thing to know as you go through out this.