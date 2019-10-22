Friend of God

It is Tuesday and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 2:14, Paul says, For Christ himself has brought peace to us. He united Jews and Gentiles into one people when, in his own body on the cross, he broke down the wall of hostility that separated us.” That means whatever was between us and God is God. That means we can have a friendship with God. He calls us friend. That is because of His love, mercy and grace. So today, enter into a friendship with God and operate in His love, mercy and grace. People need this and we can bring it to them through Jesus Christ. This is great news that needs to be shared.