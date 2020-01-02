David writes in Psalm 50:23, Those who sacrifice thank offerings honor me and to the blameless I will show my salvation.” The Lord promises through the avenue of praise and thankfulness that he will show us the full extent of our salvation. What a promise and victory today. God gave you everything you need in his salvation. So today claim this promise and live to your full potential.
