It is Monday and here is your thought. In Eph 2:23, Paul states, which is his body, the fullness of him who fills everything in every way. So from here we learn that God wants to fill you with himself. This is exciting and a little scary. This means you are not your own. You have been bought with a price. God is investing Himself in you. So today open your life to the Lord and let Him fill you with His dreams plans and purpose. Then you will be fully alive and doing what you were meant to do.