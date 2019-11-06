In Eph 3:2, Paul states, Surely you have heard about the administration of God’s grace that was given to me for you, Grace is an amazing concept. God gave us what we did not deserve. So today take God’s grace and give it to others. Be a blessing and encouragement in your world. Love others and be kind. Give what you have to others.
