It is Maundy Thursday and here is your thought for today. In

John 16:14 New International Version (NIV)

14 He will glorify me because it is from me that he will receive what he will make known to you. Jesus promised that you would know the will of God. You see God has a great plan and prupose for your life. In the pages of the Bible you have that will explained. So today scour the Bible and find God will and then do it. It will lead to an abundant life.